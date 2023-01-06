Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been ranked as one of the most valuable players in Serie A.

The Serbian moved to the Allianz Stadium a year ago as Juve sought to add a new striker to their squad and he has been in impressive form for Max Allegri’s side.

Juve remains one of the top clubs in European football and Vlahovic is one reason the Bianconeri remain a title challenger in Serie A this term.

The competition has some of the best football talents in Europe and the CIES Football Observatory has revealed its latest ranking of the world’s most valuable players.

A report on Football Italia reveals they ranked Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez the highest in the Italian top flight with a market value of €87.5m.

Dusan Vlahovic is second on the list, having been valued at €82.4m, proving he is one of the top talents in the competition.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the finest young strikers in the world and this ranking proves we have a top player on our hands.

The Serbian is still young but had an injury-plagued first year at the Allianz Stadium, which limited his impact.

When he gets fully fit, we expect him to deliver more top-level performancess for the club.