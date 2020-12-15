Juventus man receives a tempting offer from China

Juan Cuadrado is a subject of interest from the Chinese Super League, according to reports in Spain via Calciomercato.

The Colombian has been one of the outstanding players at Juventus this season as he continues to prove to be ever-reliable.

He has a contract with the Bianconeri until 2022, and there have been talks of him signing a new deal at the Allianz Stadium recently.

However, Juventus might have to offer him a tempting deal because Guangzhou Evergrande is reportedly keen to land the former Chelsea man.

The report says that the Chinese side is offering him a three-year deal worth 12 million euros per season.

Juventus will not agree to that amount for a player of his age if he is to extend his stay with them, yet the report says that Cuadrado is hesitating about accepting the offer.

He has been a key member of Andrea Pirlo’s team this season after the manager found him to be willing to adapt to his tactics at the club.

The report didn’t say when they want him to join them and how much they would be willing to pay to Juve to release him from his current deal.