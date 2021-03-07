Juventus man remains a top priority for Barcelona

Juventus saw off competition from top European teams to sign Matthijs de Ligt and some of these other suitors are refusing to give up on signing him.

The Dutchman emerged as one of the best defenders in Europe after he helped Ajax reach the semifinal of the Champions League in 2019.

They beat Juve and Real Madrid on their way to that round of the competition and his performances sparked a bidding war among top European teams.

Juve won the race for his signature, thanks in part to the role of Mino Raiola, who is his agent and has a good relationship with the club.

The defender is still not a regular in Turin as he remains behind Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

One suitor who might make a move for him soon is Barcelona with a report is Spain via Calciomercato claiming that he is still wanted by the Spanish giants.

They are on the verge of holding a new presidential election with a new leader tasked with making the signings that will move the club forward.

The report says regardless of who wins the presidential elections, signing de Ligt remains their number one transfer priority in the summer.