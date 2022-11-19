Nicolo Fagioli has not been named in Italy’s squad for their next friendly game against Austria because of injury.

The midfielder got his first international call-up in this window and has been with the Azzurri squad since the Serie A break.

The youngster made his debut for Italy in the game against Albania and had been keen to follow it up with more caps.

However, a report on Football Italia reveals he is injured and will miss their game against Austria.

This is a huge blow for him, but Juve will hope it is not a severe injury that will keep him out of action for long.

He has been a mainstay in their team in recent weeks and they will want to have him back in action when club football resumes.

Juve FC Says

This injury will gut Fagioli, but it is a part of the game and he is lucky it is not an important match.

The 21-year-old will have plenty more chances to play for his country after now, so he just needs to recover and rest for the restart of football next year.

We hope more of our stars do not suffer injuries during the World Cup.