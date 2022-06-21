Gianluigi Buffon has continued his playing career at Parma after leaving Juventus and he is one of the oldest active players in the world right now.

At 44, he is still going strong and we expect him to be in goal for The Crusaders again next season.

Goalkeepers usually have very long careers and we would not be surprised if Wojciech Szczesny also plays into his 40s.

However, the Juventus number one insists he doesn’t have a plan to have such a long career.

Speaking about the subject recently, he was asked if he would stay in active football for as long as Buffon has done.

He responded, as quoted by Football Italia: “I am Wojciech Szczesny, not Gianluigi Buffon. I won’t play as long as he did.

“My plan for now is to finish my contract with Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Szczesny has been reliable in goal for us and it would be great to see him continue into the next few seasons.

The former Arsenal man is the best goalie at Juve now and we do not need to bring in someone else.

If he keeps delivering top-notch performances, we will continue to strengthen other areas of our team instead.