Juventus man set to return for Italy against Belgium

Giorgio Chiellini is set to return for Italy in their quarterfinal game against Belgium in two days’ time.

The Juventus defender pulled up in Italy’s win over Switzerland in their second group game and he has been working his way back to full fitness.

He has missed Italy’s last two matches, fortunately, they have remained in the competition in his absence.

Italy has a solid starting XI that plays most of their matches. When Chiellini is unavailable, Francesco Acerbi fills in at the back as the partner of Leonardo Bonucci.

That has been the case so far, but Gazzetta via Il Bianconero reports that Chiellini is set to return for the crunch match against Belgium.

The report claims that Roberto Mancini will change his team and one alteration is replacing Acerbi with Chiellini.

Another change that might interest Juventus is that the manager could replace Marco Verratti in the team with their transfer target, Manuel Locatelli.

The midfielder could start next season as a Bianconero because Juve is negotiating his sale with Sassuolo at the moment.

This could be Chiellini’s last international competition and he would be keen to ensure that he wins it with the Azzurri.