Former Juventus midfielder Giancarlo Marocchi watched Juventus get humiliated by Napoli last night and named one player who did not pull his weight.

The Bianconeri had entered the game hopeful of securing the points and getting closer to the league leaders.

Max Allegri could call on some of his main men again, including Federico Chiesa and the Bianconeri gaffer named him in the starting XI for the first time in a year.

Chiesa has been working his way back to fitness after a long spell on the sidelines and fans were excited to see him start the game, but the attacker did nothing of note.

The Euro 2020 winner struggled and an unimpressed Marocchi said via Calciomercato:

“I expected a game like this, but I thought Juventus wouldn’t leave room for Napoli. I had opted for Chiesa as fifth, but he gave a bad interpretation of the match without helping either in attack or in defense. In the end, congratulations to a wonderful Napoli”.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is still not 100 per cent fit and the attacker probably should not have started such a big game.

But we can also understand the decision to have him involved from the start, considering that Allegri wanted to ensure his team made a good start to the night and scored as many goals as possible.

It is hard to be critical of the former Fiorentina man because he clearly looked rusty, but he needs to play in these big games to get back to his best.