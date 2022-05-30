Italy has suffered an injury setback with Juventus’ Moise Kean joining other players on the list of the stricken for Roberto Mancini.

The Juventus striker has been named in the latest Azzurri squad that is missing the likes of Ciro Immobile and Domenico Berardi and he hopes to get some minutes in this window.

Italy faces Argentina in Wembley in the Finalissima on the 1st of June before playing against Germany, England and Hungary in the Nations League.

After missing out on the next World Cup, pressure is on Italy to return to form and make a statement in these matches.

However, Football Italia claims injury problems keep piling up for the Azzurri and Kean is the latest individual to get injured in their camp.

The striker’s training yesterday was interrupted because he suffered an injury.

He will now be evaluated to determine how long he would be out and if he can play against Paulo Dybala’s country.

Juve FC Says

Kean could have gotten a chance to impress his national team in the absence of Immobile.

However, this injury will probably deny him of that unless the doctors determine that it is not serious.

The Everton loanee didn’t have the best of seasons, so a good summer will help him prepare better for the next campaign.