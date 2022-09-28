Adrien Rabiot is likely in his last season as a Juventus player and he has now been tipped to play in the Premier League next season.

The midfielder was the subject of interest from Manchester United in the last transfer window.

The Red Devils’ offer was accepted by Juventus and they needed to strike an agreement on personal terms with the Frenchman, but it couldn’t be agreed upon.

He remained at Juve, and he is now heading towards becoming a free agent.

Juve is unwilling to offer him a new contract, especially because he wants a salary of around 10m euros per season.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals he is likely to earn that much money in the Premier League.

A return to PSG could also be on the cards because the Ligue 1 champions are one of the clubs that can pay him that much money.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been a good player for us since he has been at the club, but he has not been spectacular to command that much salary.

We are working on cutting down our salary offerings and we must offload anyone looking to earn big money to remain in the group.

There are several midfielders on the market who can do Rabiot’s job and would ask for smaller salaries, but Premier League clubs can pay him what he wants.