Juventus man tops Real Madrid’s list of targets for one position

Matthijs de Ligt is at the top of Real Madrid’s list of targets for their defence.

The Dutchman remains a backup to the duo of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci in Turin and could move for more prominence and playing time.

Calciomercato.it reports that Real Madrid wants a new central defender, and they have made a list.

Although they have Jules Kounde and Wesley Fofana on their list, the report says Carlo Ancelotti has made de Ligt the top target.

Mino Raiola has been an ally of Juventus for a long time and has helped them to sign some fine players. However, he is also someone whose loyalty can be bought.

He would be happy to negotiate a transfer away for De Ligt from Juve and Madrid is one of the few clubs who can afford a Juventus player.

It remains unclear if the Bianconeri will sell, but they have some financial problems and it could force them to cash in on the former Ajax man.

De Ligt could develop into one of the best defenders in Europe, but Juve might have to sell him to raise funds and replace him with one of many free agents that would be available at the end of this season.