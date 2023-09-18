In recent years, Juventus have been working on bolstering their youth ranks by acquiring talents from all over the world.

According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are ready to battle it out with Barcelona and Manchester United for the services of Oscar Zambrano.

The 19-year-old is a midfielder who currently plays with LDU Quito in the Ecuadorian first division.

The teenager is a youth product of the club and has now become a regular member of the senior squad.

He has thus far made 19 appearances for the club in the 2023 season, including five in the Copa Sudamericana. He also has 14 caps to his name with the Ecuadorian U20 national team.

The youngster mainly operates as a defensive midfielder, reveals Transfermarkt, which also identifies Ajax as another suitor for the player’s services.

For their part, Juventus would add Zambrano to their Next Gen ranks, the squad formerly known as Juventus U-23. Massimo Brambilla is currently in charge of the team.

Juventus Next Gen have been participating in the Serie C since their founding in 2018. This allows young Bianconeri starlets the chance to gain valuable experience while playing against professional players in Italy’s third tier.

This squad helped produce a host of youngsters who went on to become full time members of the first team, including the likes of Nicolo Fagioli, Fabio Miretti and Samuel Iling-Junior.