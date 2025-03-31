Juventus have reportedly decided to keep Kenan Yildiz in Turin for next season, regardless of Champions League football.

The Turkiye international is arguably the club’s biggest asset at the moment, with an estimated value just below 100 million euros.

Therefore, there have been growing rumours claiming Juventus could sacrifice the 19-year-old, especially if they fail to secure a spot in next season’s edition of the Champions League, which would cost the club dearly from a sporting and financial standpoint.

Moreover, a host of top Premier League clubs have been reportedly monitoring the sensational teenager, and chief among them is Manchester United.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle, Juventus have made up their mind about Yildiz, and they are determined to maintain his services beyond the current campaign, as they don’t want to regret offloading another young jewel after allowing Dean Huijsen to slip through their fingers by selling him to Bournemouth last summer.

As the source explains, the club’s majority owners could inject a capital increase worth 110 million euros in the coming months. This sum should be enough to counter the consequences of missing out on the Champions League, and thus relieve the pressure on the management to sell some of the club’s top stars.

Moreover, the Serie A giants consider Yildiz to be the face of the new project, hence why they entrusted him with the iconic Number 10 jersey once donned by the likes of Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Del Piero.

The teenager endured rough times under the guidance of Thiago Motta, only producing his magic on rare occasions. However, Igor Tudor immediately deployed him in a more central role, which has already paid dividends based on the evidence we saw against Genoa.

Yildiz produced a sensational goal against the Grifone which was worth all three points, so we can expeect the new manager to continue to utilize him as an attacking midfielder with a liccense to roam all over the pitch.