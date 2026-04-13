Juventus are hoping to recruit Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte, but the two clubs must find the right formula.

The Montevideo native made a name for himself on the European scene during his time at Sporting Club, which earned him a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023.

The European champions spent €60 million to secure the player’s services, only to sell him for €50 million a year later to Man Utd.

Juve tracking Man Utd midfielder Manuel Ugarte

Unfortunately for Ugarte, he hasn’t been able to impose himself at Old Trafford, not even when his former Sporting coach, Ruben Amorim, joined the club.

He is currently considered a mere backup for 34-year-old Casemiro and the young Kobbie Mainoo. The midfielder isn’t happy with his status at United, and is reportedly seeking a summer departure.

In recent weeks, Juventus emerged as a candidate in the race for the 25-year-old. The Serie A giants are determined to bolster their midfield ranks in the summer, and the MUFC man has reportedly landed on Marco Ottolini’s shortlist.

The Juventus sporting director reportedly scouted Ugarte during the international friendly between Uruguay and Algeria that took place at the Allianz Stadium during the recent international break.

According to Calciomeracto.it, Ugarte’s market valuation is between €20 million and €25 million.

Juventus want Ugarte on an initial loan deal

As the source claims, Juventus would like to sign the Uruguayan international on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

This sounds like a sensible decision, considering the midfielder’s struggles in the Premier League over the past two campaigns.

While several players went on to revive their playing careers after leaving Carrington, including Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Antony, Ugarte’s success in Turin remains far from guaranteed.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if Man Utd would be open to this solution, or would instead hold out for a permanent transfer.

Clubs often tend to resolve these situations by adding an obligation to buy clause hinging on the achievement of certain sporting objectives.