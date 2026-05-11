Juventus are reportedly planning to extend the contract of Pierre Kalulu, who has recently emerged as a Manchester United target.

The 25-year-old joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2024 as a fallback option when Cristiano Giuntoli fell short in landing the likes of Riccardo Calafiori and Jean-Clair Todibo.

But whilst he wasn’t the first name on the club’s shortlist, he turned out to be one of the best coups of Giuntoli’s short-lived spell in Turin.

Pierre Kalulu reportedly wanted at Man Utd & other EPL clubs

Kalulu initially signed for Juventus on loan from Milan. Following an impressive first campaign in Turin, the Bianconeri were happy to exercise their option to buy the Frenchman.

Between loan fees, transfer fees, and add-ons, the operation cost the Old Lady around €20 million. Nevertheless, most fans and observers consider it a bargain based on the defender’s vital contributions over the past two campaigns.

The Lyon youth product has been omnipresent in the starting lineup this season. In addition to his defensive prowess, he has been showcasing his ever-improving attacking skillset, as illustrated by the two goals and seven assists he provided this season.

Kalulu’s exploits earned him interest from several Premier League clubs, and chief among them is Man Utd.

So according to Tuttosport, Juventus are determined to ward off all unwanted suitors by locking down the French international with a new and improved contract.

Pierre Kalulu set for Juventus salary raise

The versatile defender is currently running on a contract valid until June 2029 with a yearly net salary of €2.5 million.

The source expects Juventus to raise his wages to €4 million per year. This is a salary reserved for some of the club’s most integral players, the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie, who recently penned their renewals.

Following Saturday’s win over Lecce, Kalulu insisted he’s in no hurry to sign a new contract, preferring to focus on Juve’s Champions League bid and the summer World Cup.

The former Milan man is expected to receive a call-up from France head coach Didier Deschamps, so all contract talks will be delayed until he returns from his summer break.