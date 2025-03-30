Juventus are reportedly interested in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike who has been firing on all cylinders this season.

The 22-year-old is a natural centre-forward with an imposing physical presence and an eye for goal. He started his career at Stade Reims, climbing his way up the club’s ranks to become a first-team regular.

The striker eventually caught the attention of Paris Saint-Germain who splashed the cash to sign him in 2023. However, the young bomber couldn’t find enough space in the French capital amidst the strong competition for starting spots. Hence, he was sent on loan to Frankfurt in February 2024, before making his move permanent last summer.

Ekitike has now emerged as one of the finest attackers in the Bundesliga, as illustrated by the 19 goals and eight assists he accumulated in his 39 appearances across all competitions this season.

Hence, despite being tied to the German club with a contract lasting until June 2029, the Frenchman might not linger in Frankfurt for too long, as greener pastures are looming on the horizon.

In recent weeks, the young striker has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United who are keen to sign a top-notch forward in the summer.

Getty Images

Nevertheless, Sky Sport DE journalist Florian Plettenberg reveals that the Red Devils aren’t alone in the race, as they could face familiar competition from Liverpool and Arsenal, as well as Juventus who have ‘registered their interest’ in the player.

“Eintracht Frankfurt are aware that Manchester United are seriously considering Hugo Ekitike as a potential transfer target for the upcoming summer,” posted the German transfer market expert on his X account.

“Arsenal (Isak remains the No. 1 target), Liverpool, and Juventus have also registered their interest. Eintracht firmly expect his departure, as reported. #SGE are demanding €80m.”

The Bianconeri could be set to part ways with Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik in the summer, and they don’t have an option to buy Randal Kolo Muani, so a full makeover could be required upfront.

However, Ekitike’s reported asking price (80 million euros) might rule them out of this particular race.