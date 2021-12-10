Juventus man will miss Venezia match as a punishment handed out by Allegri

Max Allegri has revealed that Arthur will not be involved in Juventus’ match against Venezia because he arrived late for training today.

The gaffer gave a traditional press conference ahead of the match as Juve attempts to win four straight fixtures.

The Bianconeri is gradually returning to top form and needs every player to be 100% focused on the tasks ahead.

However, Arthur fell foul of the rules and reported to training late today. To punish him, the manager has decided against involving him in the match against the Serie A strugglers.

He told reporters, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Unfortunate, he arrived late for training and will not be called up. These things happen during the year, not a problem.”

Juve FC Says

Juventus’ poor season requires every player to be on their best behaviour, which isn’t such a hard thing to do.

Arthur is the last player who should be complacent at the club considering that he hasn’t even become a regular yet.

The Bianconeri is trying to get him back to his best shape so he can contribute meaningfully to the team, but he can’t keep to time.

This might affect his relationship with his manager if it happens again.