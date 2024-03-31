The Juventus hierarchy could discuss the potential sacking of Max Allegri before the end of the season.

The Bianconeri hit a new low last night, extending their woeful streak with a last-minute defeat to Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

The capital side had the bulk of the chances, while the Bianconeri hardly produced anything noteworthy throughout the match.

Allegri’s men have only collected seven points from their last nine Serie A fixtures.

While they remain third in the table, their current run is more worthy of a relegation side, so falling behind the likes of Bologna and Roma is no longer a far-fetched scenario.

So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, this dire situation could stimulate a discussion among the club’s top officials, mainly Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli, CEO Maurizio Scanavino and President Massimo Ferrero.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri can ill afford to miss out on Champions League football for another season.

So if the management feels that qualification to Europe’s elite club competition is well and truly endangered, they could decide to shake things up sooner rather than later in the hopes of rescuing the campaign by putting a merciful end to the manager’s second reign in Turin.

Allegri still has another year left in his contract, but at this rate, he’s unlikely to remain at the helm for another campaign.

Juventus will host Lazio on Tuesday in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final before resuming their league campaign with a league fixture against Fiorentina on Sunday.