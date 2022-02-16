Juventus management set for crunch meeting next week

Next week, Juventus will have a busy schedule on their hands – on and off the pitch.

The Bianconeri will travel to Spain for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. Villarreal will host the Old Lady on Tuesday night.

O the following day, the board of directors will hold an important meeting, according to Tuttosport (via ilBianconero).

The source explains that the assembly will be a significant one to determine the fate of several players at the club – in particular the ones who are running on expiring contracts.

CEO Maurizio Arrivabene will be a key figure at the meeting, as the management will evaluate the proposed renewals for each player.

Undoubtedly, the first name on the list will be Paulo Dybala. The Argentine’s contract saga has been running for more than a year now, and all parties will be hoping for a resolution.

The club already held several rounds of negotiations with the striker’s entourage between August and October last year.

Thus, another meeting between the club’s officials and the player’s agent (Jorge Antun) could be scheduled in the coming weeks.

Moreover, next Wednesday’s meetings will also weigh on the renewals of Juan Cuadrado, Mattia Perin, Federico Bernardeschi and Mattia De Sciglio.