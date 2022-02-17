Juventus management will monitor Torino youngster during the Derby

In the attempt of lowering the squad’s average age, Juventus continue to chase some of the best youngsters in the world, and more particularly in Serie A.

Despite landing the services of Dusan Vlahovic, the Bianconeri are far from done. In fact, the Serbian’s arrival only opened their appetite for young stars.

According to Calciomercato, the Old Lady will be fishing close from home, and has identified a Torino starlet as the right profile to bolster the wing department.

The man in question is 21-year-old wingback Wilfried Singo. The Ivorian rose to prominence last season, and was one of the main revelations of the Serie A campaign.

The report adds that former Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo was the first to ask for the player’s services at Continassa. Former sporting director Fabio Paratici is also a fan of him.

The source also claims that Milan tried to sign Singo last summer, before opting for a cheaper and more experience option in Alessandro Florenzi.

It appears that Torino have placed a price tag of 18 million euros on their young star, who plays on the right flank in Ivan Juric’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

This season, Singo has contributed with three goals and four assists in his 23 Serie appearances thus far.

Therefore, Juventus directors will be closely monitoring the wingback when the two crosstown rivals clash heads on Friday night at the Allianz Stadium.