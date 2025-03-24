Juventus have just appointed Igor Tudor as their caretaker coach until the end of the season, but they’re already aiming to appoint a long-term solution in the summer.

The club’s hierarchy decided they had seen enough from Thiago Motta to a premature end to a project that was supposed to last for at least three years, but only lasted for eight months.

The Bianconeri thus turned to Tudor, a man who knows the club inside out having played at the club during his heyday and also served as an assistant manager for Andrea Pirlo in the 2020/21 season. But more importantly, the Croatian is viewed as a strong character capable of sparking a revival out of the players who appeared unresponsive towards Motta’s tactical instructions.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Tudor’s mission will only last for four months before making way after the FIFA Club World Cup.

As the pink newspaper explains, the Bianconeri’s ultimate dream is to bring back Tudor’s old teammate Antonio Conte who is currently in charge at Napoli.

The Bianconeri believe the Lecce native should be able to free himself from Aurelio De Laurentiis’ grasp at the end of the season and make his return to the club that he once captained and coached.

But while Conte would be the ideal profile for the management, they’re also monitoring two alternative tracks. The first leads to Stefano Pioli who is currently coaching Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, while Roberto Mancini still represents a tempting choice.

The former Man City and Italy boss was one of the main profiles tipped to replace Motta, but Juventus opted for a temporary solution that allows them to reconsider their options in the summer, whereas Mancini was requesting a long-term contract.

Moreover, it remains to be seen if Tudor would be able to steer the club back in the right direction and present himself as a permanent solution.