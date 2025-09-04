Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli is ecstatic with the opportunity to work alongside Leonardo Bonucci once more.

The two first met at Milan during the 2017/18 season, and they were both part of the Italian national team that went on to clinch the Euro 2020 trophy in 2021. Incidentally, the midfielder completed his transfer from Sassuolo to Juve in the same summer, thus becoming a teammate of the legendary defender at club level as well.

The two men played side-by-side in Max Allegri’s team, until Bonucci’s forced departure in the summer of 2023.

Leonardo Bonucci is now part of Italy’s technical staff

Following brief spells at Union Berlin and Fenerbahce, the former Juventus captain decided to hang up his boots in 2024 and embarked on a coaching career, and immediately joined the national team’s setup.

Getty Images

He had a brief stint as Bernardo Corradi’s assistant with Italy U21, before receiving a call from his former Milan boss, Gennaro Gattuso, who asked him to be part of his technical staff after being appointed as the senior team’s head coach.

As for Locatelli, he had been struggling to earn himself a permanent spot during Luciano Spalletti’s reign, but could be destined to play an important role in Gattuso’s plans.

Locatelli thrilled with Leo Bonucci reunion

Moreover, the Juventus captain is delighted to reunite with Bonucci, as he reveals the great bond he shares with his Bianconeri predecessor.

“It’s strange to see Bonucci back on the staff,” said Locatelli with a smile on his face during his interview with Azzurri Live (via Tuttosport).

“Leo is a special person for me, he’s one of the captains I’ve looked up to. I love him so much. I call him Leo because I can’t bring myself to call him coach, but he told me that too!”

Italy are currently preparing for their upcoming qualifier against Estonia, which will take place in Bergamo on Friday evening.