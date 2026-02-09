Former Juventus midfielder Marco Tardelli is not a fan of the club’s current direction under the tutelage of John Elkann.

As the bona fide leader of the Agnelli family, the Italian businessman is the majority owner of the Turin-based club.

However, the Exor CEO has various occupations around the globe, so he rarely attends Juventus matches, instead delegating the responsibility of managing the Bianconeri to club president Gianluca Ferrero, and more importantly, Damien Comolli, who has been recently promoted to the CEO role.

Marco Tardelli feels Juventus is missing a ‘loving’ owner

For his part, Tardelli doesn’t like this corporate hierarchy, as he feels that Juventus is no longer being run as a football club, but as a business.

The 71-year-old insists the club is now crying out for an owner who genuinely loves the club like the late great Gianni Agnelli.

“I think there’s a lack of someone who truly loves Juventus,” said the 1982 World Cup hero during the presentation of the docu-film ‘Juventus – Primo Amore’ (via TuttoJuve).

“The Avvocato (Gianni Agnelli) didn’t use Juventus as a business; he was there because he enjoyed it, he loved being around the players and that shirt.

“Today, unfortunately, everything is business and the owners don’t follow things closely.”

Marco Tardelli (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Tardelli misses the days of Andrea Agnelli

Tardelli also admitted he had his differences with former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, but the latter’s passion and dedication for the cause can never be questioned.

“I never had a great relationship with Andrea Agnelli, but today I miss him because he was on the ground, he loved Juventus.

“He could make plenty of mistakes and had some rather strange attitudes, but he was there. He was someone you could talk to. Now that doesn’t exist anymore.

“On top of that, there isn’t even an Italian anymore — they’re all French, and despite the disasters they’ve caused, the French are still there.”