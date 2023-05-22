Juventus match a 2016 unwanted record in their loss to Empoli

Juventus conceded three goals in the opening 48 minutes of their match against Empoli this night to set an unwanted record.

The Bianconeri are one of the biggest clubs in the world and rarely get embarrassed in a domestic fixture, but Empoli was too good for them in the opening half of their match tonight.

The black and whites were sloppy at the start and went into the break two goals behind.

At the restart, Empoli still looked sharp and scored one before the Bianconeri became serious with their defending.

They still conceded another goal later, and Opta reveals that the first three goals they conceded before 50 minutes was the first time that happened to them in a game since 2016.

Juve FC Says

Losing to Empoli by that scoreline was terrible and shows why we need to fix our team as soon as possible.

The Juve team of this season seems worse than the one we had in the last campaign despite all the new players added to it.

Max Allegri may have lost the dressing room and probably should be replaced with a manager who will get the job done as soon as possible.