Juventus’ upcoming match against Fiorentina this weekend could be postponed as severe weather conditions continue to affect Florence. With adverse weather sweeping across the city, concerns have been raised over whether the fixture can proceed as scheduled.

Juventus are set to face La Viola in a crucial encounter on Sunday, with both clubs fully aware that they cannot afford to drop points at this stage of the season. As the campaign nears its conclusion, the Bianconeri are determined to keep winning in their bid to secure a top-four finish in the league table.

Fiorentina, however, are also vying for the same position and remains eager to finish above Juventus when the season comes to a close. This makes the upcoming clash a vital one for both sides. However, uncertainty now surrounds the fixture, as worsening weather conditions in Florence may force a postponement if the situation does not improve before Sunday.

Alessandro Draghi, vice president of the Florence city council, has addressed the situation, confirming that discussions are ongoing regarding whether the match should proceed as planned. Speaking on the matter, he stated, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“I invite the mayor to evaluate, together with the competent bodies, the request to postpone the match scheduled for next Sunday.”

The safety of players, staff, and fans remains the top priority, and if the conditions in Florence are deemed too dangerous, the match will need to be rescheduled for a later date. Ensuring a safe environment for everyone involved is paramount, and should the situation fail to improve, the sensible course of action would be to call off the game until a more suitable time.

With only a few matches left in the season, both Juventus and Fiorentina will be eager for clarity on whether the game will go ahead as planned. The decision is expected to be made in due course, depending on how the weather situation develops in the coming days.