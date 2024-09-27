Juventus’ match against Genoa this weekend may be played behind closed doors as the Bianconeri aim for a victory following three consecutive league draws. Genoa is set to host the fixture, but tensions are high after the last match played at Marassi, where a violent altercation occurred between the ultras of both clubs.

The situation has prompted both clubs to face potential sanctions, which could result in a ban on supporters for the upcoming game. Paolo Corti, President of the National Observatory on National Sporting Events, has acknowledged that there will be consequences for the incident. As it stands, it appears that fans will not be allowed into the stadium when Juventus visits Genoa this weekend.

Corti said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“We knew it was an explosive situation. The clubs did everything possible to avoid problems, but when we talk about this level of violent ultras, the sporting interest really is minimal. There were 36 people wounded, which is too bad.

“Normally, games are played behind closed doors to avoid bad situations, but in this case, we must send a signal, even if that would mean solving some problems outside the stadium.”

Juve FC Says

Our players have played behind closed doors on several occasions, and this situation should not be a blow to us.

We should make good use of that to earn a win as Genoa would be without their supporters to cheer them on.