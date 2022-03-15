Juventus match against Villarreal is worth €90m

Juventus faces an important game when they take on Villarreal in the Champions League this week.

They drew 1-1 in Spain in the first leg of the Round-of-16 game, and the Spaniards will visit Turin with plans to cause an upset.

In Max Allegri, Juve has an experienced manager in the competition. If that isn’t enough motivation, they stand to make some good money if they progress.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Football Italia says they have already made €73m in the competition so far.

If they beat Villarreal and make the quarterfinals, they could make as much as €90m.

They will make €10.6m for reaching the last-8 when stadiums and tv revenues are added, it would push the figure to €90m.

Juve FC Says

Juve needs all the money they can get as the club continues to battle a post-covid financial slump.

As a top club, their bills are enormous and they have to keep making more bucks to keep everything in check.

Max Allegri has been given the right players to achieve his goals with the team in this campaign.

It would be interesting to see if they can see off Unai Emery’s side.