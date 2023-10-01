On Sunday evening, Atalanta hosts Juventus at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo. This will be an interesting clash between the 3rd and 4th sides in the Serie A table, with only one point separating them.

Unfortunately for Max Allegri, he had to leave two of his strikers at home. Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik suffered physical blows in recent days, which kept them both in Turin.

Therefore, the manager made up for the attacking shortage by calling up young bomber Tommaso Mancini.

The 19-year-old is one of the most promising young strikers in Italian football. He started his career at Vicenza before signing for the Old Lady in the summer of 2022.

After spending a campaign with the Primavera squad, Mancini earned a promotion to the Juventus Next Gen squad. He made four short cameos off the bench in Serie A since the start of the season. But this is his maiden call-up with the first team.

The Italy U19 starlet joins fellow youngsters Dean Huijsen and Kenan Yildiz who have become regulars in Allegri’s squad.

Here is the full matchday squad as posted by the club’s official website:

1 Szczesny

3 Bremer

4 Gatti

5 Locatelli

6 Danilo

7 Chiesa

11 Kostic

13 Huijsen

15 Yildiz

16 McKennie

17 Iling-Junior

18 Kean

20 Miretti

21 Fagioli

22 Weah

23 Pinsoglio

24 Rugani

25 Rabiot

27 Cambiaso

36 Perin

40 Mancini