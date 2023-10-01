On Sunday evening, Atalanta hosts Juventus at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo. This will be an interesting clash between the 3rd and 4th sides in the Serie A table, with only one point separating them.
Unfortunately for Max Allegri, he had to leave two of his strikers at home. Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik suffered physical blows in recent days, which kept them both in Turin.
Therefore, the manager made up for the attacking shortage by calling up young bomber Tommaso Mancini.
The 19-year-old is one of the most promising young strikers in Italian football. He started his career at Vicenza before signing for the Old Lady in the summer of 2022.
After spending a campaign with the Primavera squad, Mancini earned a promotion to the Juventus Next Gen squad. He made four short cameos off the bench in Serie A since the start of the season. But this is his maiden call-up with the first team.
The Italy U19 starlet joins fellow youngsters Dean Huijsen and Kenan Yildiz who have become regulars in Allegri’s squad.
Here is the full matchday squad as posted by the club’s official website:
1 Szczesny
3 Bremer
4 Gatti
5 Locatelli
6 Danilo
7 Chiesa
11 Kostic
13 Huijsen
15 Yildiz
16 McKennie
17 Iling-Junior
18 Kean
20 Miretti
21 Fagioli
22 Weah
23 Pinsoglio
24 Rugani
25 Rabiot
27 Cambiaso
36 Perin
40 Mancini
41 Nicolussi Caviglia
