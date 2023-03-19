Juventus matchday squad for Derby d’Italia: Five absentees and one new name

Ahead of Sunday’s major showdown, Juventus have released a list of 22 players who were called up for the short trip to Milano.

The Bianconeri will take on their arch-rivals Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, but Max Allegri won’t be able to rely on the services of Paul Pogba and Fabio Miretti in the middle of the park.

In the addition to the injured midfield duo, Moise Kean will serve the second of his two-match suspension which he earned following his ridiculous red card in Rome.

Moreover, Arkadiusz Milik couldn’t recover in time for the big occasion, so he remains at home in Turin. The same goes for Alex Sandro who sustained an injury a couple of weeks ago.

On the other hand, Federico Chiesa, Angel Di Maria and Leonardo Bonucci are all available for selection.

The manager also bolstered his ranks by handing Nikola Sekulov his maiden call-up to the senior squad. The 21-year-old primarily plays as a right winger. He has featured for North Macedonia’s U17 national team, but currently plays for Italy U20.

The youngster has been developing through the Bianconeri’s youth ranks since 2016 and has a contract until 2025. This season, he has contributed with four goals and two assists in 30 appearances for Juventus Next Gen.

Goalkeepers : Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Perin

Defenders: De Sciglio, Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani

Midfielders: Locatelli, Cuadrado, Kostic, Rabiot, Paredes, Sekulov, Fagioli, Barrenechea

Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Di Maria, Soulé, Iling-Junior