On Sunday evening, Juventus will take on Empoli at the Carlo Castellani Stadium in the final fixture of Serie A Round 3.

The Bianconeri will be looking to return to the winning column after dropping two points last weekend with a home draw against Bologna.

Juventus posted the matchday squad on the club’s official website. Max Allegri called 24 players, leaving out Wojciech Szczesny.

The manager had already revealed on Saturday’s pre-match press conference that the Polish goalkeeper is still recovering from a recent knock.

The 33-year-old will be missing for the second match in a row, leaving his starting berth to Mattia Perin.

Moreover, 18-year-old custodian Giovanni Daffara receives a callup to make up for Szczesny’s exit.

Speaking of youngsters, Dean Huijsen is noticeably missing, even though Allegri insisted that the young defender will be part of the senior squad this season.

The reason for The Dutch teenager’s absence remains unknown. We shall see if he’ll take part in Juventus Next Gen’s season opener against Pescara.

Fellow youngster Kenan Yildiz is once again in the squad. The 18-year-old Turk received cameos in the first two fixtures of the season.

Here is the full matchday squad for the aways fixture against Empoli as posted by the club:

3 Bremer

4 Gatti

5 Locatelli

6 Danilo

7 Chiesa

9 Vlahovic

10 Pogba

11 Kostic

12 Alex Sandro

14 Milik

15 Yildiz

16 McKennie

17 Iling-Junior

18 Kean

20 Miretti

21 Fagioli

22 Weah

23 Pinsoglio

24 Rugani

25 Rabiot

27 Cambiaso

36 Perin

38 Daffara