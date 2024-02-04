Juventus coach Max Allegri has called up 23 players for the crucial Scudetto showdown against Inter, including a couple of January arrivals.

The Bianconeri traveled to Milano on Saturday evening as they prepare to take on their arch-rivals in a special edition of the Derby d’Italia at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.

Luckily for Allegri, he now has an almost full squad at his disposal. The only remaining absentees are the injured Mattia De Sciglio and Moise Kean, in addition to the long-term suspended Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

The Livorno native selected 23 players for the short trip to Milano, including Tiago Djalo and Carlos Alcaraz.

The two January arrivals will bolster the Old Lady’s ranks, even if their condition remains uncertain, especially in the case of the Portuguese defender.

As we all know, Djalo suffered a devastating ACL injury last March and has yet to feature in a competitive match ever since. Allegri admitted in his pre-conference that the former Lille man remains behind.

As for Alcaraz, he only joined the club a few days ago and has barely had the chance to get to know the environment and train with his teammates. So it would be interesting to see if the manager would decide to thrust the Argentine midfielder in the second half.

Here is the full 23-man list as published by the club’s official website:

1 Szczesny

3 Bremer

4 Gatti

5 Locatelli

6 Danilo

7 Chiesa

9 Vlahovic

11 Kostic

12 Alex Sandro

15 Yildiz

16 McKennie

17 Iling-Junior

20 Miretti

22 Weah

23 Pinsoglio

24 Rugani

25 Rabiot

26 Alcaraz

27 Cambiaso

33 Djalo

36 Perin

41 Nicolussi Caviglia