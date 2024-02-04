Juventus coach Max Allegri has called up 23 players for the crucial Scudetto showdown against Inter, including a couple of January arrivals.
The Bianconeri traveled to Milano on Saturday evening as they prepare to take on their arch-rivals in a special edition of the Derby d’Italia at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.
Luckily for Allegri, he now has an almost full squad at his disposal. The only remaining absentees are the injured Mattia De Sciglio and Moise Kean, in addition to the long-term suspended Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.
The Livorno native selected 23 players for the short trip to Milano, including Tiago Djalo and Carlos Alcaraz.
La lista dei convocati per il 𝘿𝙚𝙧𝙗𝙮 𝙙’𝙄𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙖. 🇮🇹 📜⚪️⚫️ @zondacrypto #InterJuve pic.twitter.com/7LZwjYvoA7
— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) February 3, 2024
The two January arrivals will bolster the Old Lady’s ranks, even if their condition remains uncertain, especially in the case of the Portuguese defender.
As we all know, Djalo suffered a devastating ACL injury last March and has yet to feature in a competitive match ever since. Allegri admitted in his pre-conference that the former Lille man remains behind.
As for Alcaraz, he only joined the club a few days ago and has barely had the chance to get to know the environment and train with his teammates. So it would be interesting to see if the manager would decide to thrust the Argentine midfielder in the second half.
Here is the full 23-man list as published by the club’s official website:
1 Szczesny
3 Bremer
4 Gatti
5 Locatelli
6 Danilo
7 Chiesa
9 Vlahovic
11 Kostic
12 Alex Sandro
15 Yildiz
16 McKennie
17 Iling-Junior
20 Miretti
22 Weah
23 Pinsoglio
24 Rugani
25 Rabiot
26 Alcaraz
27 Cambiaso
33 Djalo
36 Perin
41 Nicolussi Caviglia
47 Nonge Boende
