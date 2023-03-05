Juventus matchday squad for Roma trip: Miretti in, De Sciglio out

This Sunday, Roma host Juventus in the most anticipated clash of the Italian weekend. Max Allegri called up 24 players for the trip to the Eternal City.

The most exciting addition might be Fabio Miretti who has now recovered from an injury sustained in Salerno.

The 19-year-old rejoins a stacked midfield department, with all of its members available for the first time this season. This includes Paul Pogba who made his first appearance since his return to the club last Tuesday against Torino, as well as Enzo Barrenechea who has become a full-time first team player following his impressive display in the Derby della Mole.

On the other hand, Mattia De Sciglio will miss the trip due to muscular fatigue as reported by ilBianconero. This is a disappointing occurrence for the Italian fullback who was the ultimate hero for Juventus in this fixture last season, scoring the winner which sealed a memorable come-from-behind victory.

The former Milan man joins Arkadiusz Milik and Kaio Jorge on the sidelines. The Pole should make his return in the coming weeks, while the young Brazilian’s condition remains uncertain at this point.

Nonetheless, Allegri will be able to rely on his most prominent stars, the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa.