The official Juventus X account has unveiled the squad that traveled to Verona this afternoon to take on Paolo Zanetti’s men on Monday night in the final fixture of Serie A Round 2.

Thiago Motta only called up 19 men due to the injuries of Khephren Thuram and Timothy Weah, but Danilo recovered in time to join the traveling host.

Moreover, the club’s new signing Pierre Kalulu will join the squad for the first time. Samuel, Mbangul, Nicolo Savano and Jonas Rouhi are also included, and the same goes for young striker Lorenzo Anghele.