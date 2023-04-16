Juventus matchday squad: Kean and De Sciglio miss Sassuolo trip

On Sunday evening, Juventus will be looking to get back to the win column in Serie A through the gates of Sassuolo.

The Bianconeri prevailed against the Emilians with three unanswered goals on the opening day of the season, but Alessio Dionisi’s men have vastly improved since then.

Nonetheless, Max Allegri should possess enough talent through his ranks to come away with all three points.

The Juventus manager called up 23 for the trip to the Mapei Stadium, including Next Gen youngster Tommaso Barbieri.

The 20-year-old fullback replaces Mattia De Sciglio who remains unavailable due to injury. Moise Kean is also out of the list as he’s currently dealing with a muscular problem.

On the other hand, Wojciech Szczesny has received a call-up despite sustaining an injury during Thursday’s victory over Sporting in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. Nonetheless, Allegri has already confirmed that Mattia Perin will start on Sunday.

The matchday squad also includes Paul Pogba who had a brief cameo against the Portuguese club in midweek, as well as club captain Leonardo Bonucci. The aging defender is supposedly fit again, but he hasn’t received playing time since his return from injury.

So here is the full matchday squad as posted by the official Juventus Twitter account: