Juventus matchday squad: Two key players missing for Spezia trip

This Sunday, Juventus takes on Spezia at the Picco Stadium as part of the 23rd round of Serie A.

The Bianconeri will be hoping to escape the Ligurian city with the least possible damage ahead of a tough trip to France for the decisive second leg against Nantes in the Europa League. However, it’s not going to be an easy task for Max Allegri against the resilient Acquilotti, especially in the absence of two key players.

The club’s official Twitter account released the matchday squad, which doesn’t include Federico Chiesa or Gleison Bremer.

In his pre-match press conference, Allegri had already confirmed the winger’s absence. The coach decided to leave out the Italian star who’s apparently tired after two starts in a row. On the other hand, the Brazilian defender will be serving a one-match ban after picking up his fifth domestic booking against Fiorentina.

Nonetheless, the squad does include the returning Leonardo Bonucci. The club captain was a part of the list against Nantes last Thursday, but remained on the bench for the duration of the encounter.

Moreover, the young Enzo Barrenechea receives a callup due to the absence of the injured Paul Pogba and Fabio Miretti.