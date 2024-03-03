The official Juventus X account released the matchday squad that made the trip to Napoli on Saturday ahead of this evening’s big clash.

Club captain Danilo makes his return to the fold after missing the previous fixture with a slight knock.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri will be without the service of pivotal midfielders Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie who sustained injuries last weekend against Frosinone.

Moreover, Moise Kean, Mattia Perin and Mattia De Sciglio remain out as they’re yet to regain their optimal physical condition.

The match kicks off at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium this evening at 20:45 CET.