SASSUOLO, ITALY - JANUARY 06: Manuel Locatelli of Juventus in action during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo Calcio and Juventus FC at Mapei Stadium Citta del Tricolore on January 06, 2026 in Sassuolo, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus made the trip from Torino to Roma on Sunday morning, with the suspended Manuel Locatelli joining his teammates.

The Bianconeri will lock horns with the Giallorossi at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening. The clash will kick off at 20:45 CET.

This fixture has been pinpointed as one of the most crucial of the campaign with both clubs, as they’re both vying for a Champions League spot.

Roma currently occupy the fourth place, with Juventus trailing by four points, so a misstep in the capital could be deadly for Luciano Spalletti’s men.

Manuel Locatelli travels with Juventus teammates to Roma despite his ban

While Juventus usually travel to away fixtures on the eve of the game, they decided to delay their trip to the Eternal City until Sunday morning, giving the players extra time to spend with their families, especially following the physically and mentally exhausting Champions League clash against Galatasaray on Wednesday.

The official Juventus X account posted a video showing the travelling squad to Rome, which curiously included Locatelli.

The club captain received a one-match ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the Serie A season during the defeat to Como last weekend.

Nevertheless, the Italian showed his true colours, as he insisted on joining his teammates on the trip and offering his moral support.

Juventus without four players

In addition to Locatelli, Juventus are without three injured players. Dusan Vlahovic still needs a few more weeks before making his return to action, while Emil Holm could be out until April. For his part, Arkadiusz Milik hasn’t featured in a competitive fixture since June 2024.

The good news for Juventus is that Gleison Bremer has rejoined the squad following a brief stop, and Pierre Kalulu returned after serving a one-match ban last weekend.

Here are the 21 players called up by Spalletti for Juve’s clash against Roma:

1 Perin

3 Bremer

4 Gatti

6 Kelly

7 Conceicao

8 Koopmeiners

10 Yildiz

11 Zhegrova

13 Boga

15 Kalulu

16 Di Gregorio

17 Adzic

18 Kostic

19 Thuram

20 Openda

21 Miretti

22 McKennie

23 Pinsoglio

27 Cambiaso

30 David