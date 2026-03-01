Juventus made the trip from Torino to Roma on Sunday morning, with the suspended Manuel Locatelli joining his teammates.
The Bianconeri will lock horns with the Giallorossi at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening. The clash will kick off at 20:45 CET.
This fixture has been pinpointed as one of the most crucial of the campaign with both clubs, as they’re both vying for a Champions League spot.
Roma currently occupy the fourth place, with Juventus trailing by four points, so a misstep in the capital could be deadly for Luciano Spalletti’s men.
While Juventus usually travel to away fixtures on the eve of the game, they decided to delay their trip to the Eternal City until Sunday morning, giving the players extra time to spend with their families, especially following the physically and mentally exhausting Champions League clash against Galatasaray on Wednesday.
The official Juventus X account posted a video showing the travelling squad to Rome, which curiously included Locatelli.
➡️📍 Heading to the capital#RomaJuve pic.twitter.com/LVTulsDr5C
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) March 1, 2026
The club captain received a one-match ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the Serie A season during the defeat to Como last weekend.
Nevertheless, the Italian showed his true colours, as he insisted on joining his teammates on the trip and offering his moral support.
Juventus without four players
In addition to Locatelli, Juventus are without three injured players. Dusan Vlahovic still needs a few more weeks before making his return to action, while Emil Holm could be out until April. For his part, Arkadiusz Milik hasn’t featured in a competitive fixture since June 2024.
📜 The ⚪️⚫️ travelling squad chosen for #RomaJuve!
Powered by @WhiteBit pic.twitter.com/uXiClPHmvy
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) March 1, 2026
The good news for Juventus is that Gleison Bremer has rejoined the squad following a brief stop, and Pierre Kalulu returned after serving a one-match ban last weekend.
Here are the 21 players called up by Spalletti for Juve’s clash against Roma:
1 Perin
3 Bremer
4 Gatti
6 Kelly
7 Conceicao
8 Koopmeiners
10 Yildiz
11 Zhegrova
13 Boga
15 Kalulu
16 Di Gregorio
17 Adzic
18 Kostic
19 Thuram
20 Openda
21 Miretti
22 McKennie
23 Pinsoglio
27 Cambiaso
30 David
32 Cabal
