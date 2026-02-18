Juventus were beaten 5-2 by Galatasaray in the Champions League last night, a result that ranks among their heaviest defeats in European competition. The Bianconeri have long been regarded as one of the continent’s most established clubs, and Serie A is widely considered one of the top five leagues in Europe.

By contrast, the Turkish top flight continues to work towards raising its profile across the continent. While progress has been made, it still trails behind Serie A in overall stature. Galatasaray are currently the leading side in Turkiye and are aiming to retain their domestic crown despite strong competition from Fenerbahce.

A Night to Forget in Istanbul

Galatasaray boasts several high-profile players, including Victor Osimhen, yet there had been an expectation that Juventus would at least secure a draw before returning to Turin. That scenario did not materialise. Instead, the Bianconeri suffered a comprehensive defeat that leaves them needing to win by three clear goals at home to force extra time.

The manner of the loss has intensified scrutiny on Juventus. Conceding five goals in a single European fixture is a rare occurrence for a club of their pedigree. Defensive frailties were exposed, and the scale of the defeat has left supporters deeply frustrated.

Historic Low Point

According to Il Bianconero, this was the first time Juventus had conceded five goals in a European match since the 1958,1959 season, when they were beaten 7-0 by Wiener SC. The statistic underlines the historical significance of the setback.

Such a result will linger in the memory of fans for years to come. While the tie is not yet mathematically beyond them, Juventus now face an enormous task in Turin. Overturning a three-goal deficit will require a performance of the highest quality if they are to avoid further disappointment and restore pride on the European stage.