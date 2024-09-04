Juventus has only played three matches under Thiago Motta, but they are already the most-watched club in Serie A.

The men in black and white are playing a new brand of attacking football, and fans are delighted.

So far, this approach has not resulted in a defeat, defying the belief of some that teams must choose between playing attractive football and winning matches.

However, Motta has proven that his team can play good football and still secure victories.

The former midfielder is delivering on the promise he made at the start of the season, and Juve is confident they will continue to perform well.

Fans also seem to trust the new manager, with many believing that this team could be one of the best Juventus sides in decades.

This optimism is driving them to tune in and follow Juve’s matches closely, with a report from Tuttomercatoweb claiming that the Bianconeri are the most-watched team in the league this season.

Their games against Como, Verona, and AS Roma have drawn the highest viewership so far.

Juve FC Says

We have become one of the teams fans enjoy watching, so it is not surprising that they are following us more this season.