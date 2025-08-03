Juventus are still determined to find a way to sign Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand, but are simultaneously keeping an eye on several other midfield targets, including two Premier League stars.

The Bianconeri have identified Hjulmand as the main target to bolster Igor Tudor’s midfield department.

Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram are currently the manager’s main options for the double pivot role, while Douglas Luiz is heading towards the exit door. Moreover, Fabio Miretti is negotiating a transfer to Napoli while Weston McKennie’s future remains anyone’s guess.

Morten Hjulmand remains Juve’s first option

As reported this morning, Hjulmand has already said yes to Juve’s proposal, so the club must now negotiate a deal with Sporting who are only willing to offload the 26-year-old for a transfer fee worth €60 million (the figure inserted in his release clause), while the Bianconeri are only willing to offer €40 million.

Morten Hjulmand (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

While the Serie A giants will be hoping to find a solution in the coming weeks, the club’s directors realise that the gap remains significant, so they’re keeping alternative tracks alive.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are following several other midfielders whom they consider fallback options in case they fail in their mission to sign Hjulmand.

O’Riley, Bissouma & more on Juventus shortlist

The source mentions another Denmark international in Matt O’Riley, a 24-year-old Fulham youth product who made a name for himself at Celtic before moving to Brighton last summer. However, he remains tied to the Seagulls with a contract running until 2029.

On the other hand, Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma represents a more affordable option, given that his deal with the Spurs will expire next season. The 28-year-old Mali international is renowned for his strong physical presence and seamless ability to win back possession.

Moreover, Fenerbahce’s Sofyan Amrabat remains on the shortlist, while Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali is nothing more than a pipe dream at this stage.