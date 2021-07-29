Kaio Jorge
Juventus’ maximum offer for Kaio Jorge revealed

July 29, 2021 - 9:49 am

Kaio Jorge has reached a pre-contract agreement with Juventus and he is now free to join them in January when his current Santos contract would have expired.

The Brazilian is also wanted by AC Milan and Benfica, but Juve seems to have won the race for his signature.

Benfica had made a fine proposal to Santos after offering €5m plus a player and it was accepted by the Brazilians, but he has chosen to move to Italy.

Juventus doesn’t want to wait until January to get their man and they are now looking to make an offer to Santos to add him to their squad.

Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia claims the Bianconeri is willing to make them an offer now, but it won’t be more than 2m euros.

Having secured a pre-contract agreement with the club, if they refuse the offer, then he can move to the Allianz Stadium for free next winter.

Juve has been targeting younger players recently and has added the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa to their squad.

Jorge will join the exciting duo and give them an extra edge in their attack.

Another Football Italia report claims that the overall deal will cost Juve around 6m euros considering payments to his agents and family.

    Reply Justin Daisley July 29, 2021 at 10:07 am

    If Juventus happens to bring Kio Jorge to Juventus this summer is an excellent deal. He can learn from the like of Cr7. Dybala and Morata. JUVENTUS JUST Needs to signed locatelli and keep either demerial or rugani as there back up defenders. Perfect squad to dethrone intermilan and win the champion league

