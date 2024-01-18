Kenan Yildiz, Fabio Miretti, and Joseph Nonge are three players who have successfully progressed from Juventus’ youth ranks to earn playing time in the first team. Under Max Allegri’s guidance during his second spell at the club, there has been a notable focus on developing young talent, contributing to their integration into the senior squad.

While Juventus has faced challenges in achieving the same level of success as in previous seasons, the commitment to nurturing youth talent remains a highlight. The club operates the U19 team, NextGen, and other junior sides, providing a platform for young players to stay active and refine their skills.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the next young talent potentially poised to join the first team is 16-year-old Filippo Bellino. The midfielder has been a standout performer for the U17 side, showcasing maturity and progress in his game. If his development continues at this pace, it might become challenging for Allegri and the coaching staff to overlook his potential contribution to the first team for an extended period.

Juve FC Says

Filippo Bellino will be keen to get noticed, having seen that the club is now willing to be patient and groom its talents.

If he continues to perform well for the U17 side, he could be on the plane with the seniors in the next pre-season.