Juventus has been on the market for a new defender in the last few weeks as they prepare for the departure of Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman is the subject of serious transfer interest from Bayern Munich, and the Germans have stepped up their chase recently.

Juve has lined up some of the finest defenders around the continent as potential replacements, but it is looking increasingly likely that Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes would be their only option.

The Bianconeri wants Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli, but he is likely to move to England, where Chelsea wants to sign him.

They also want Torino’s Gleison Bremer, but he has committed to joining Inter Milan, according to Football Italia.

The report says this leaves Juve with Just Gabriel as their most realistic target and the Arsenal man is available for 40m euros.

AS Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile is also on their list, but Max Allegri is not overly keen to work with the French youngster.

Juve FC Says

Replacing De Ligt is one of the most important things we need to do in this transfer window.

The Dutchman’s departure is a huge blow, but players will always come and go, so we should be prepared to cover for his absence.

Hopefully, Arsenal will do a deal over Gabriel because he is one of their main men at the moment.