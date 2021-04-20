Juventus may finally be able to get Sarri off their wage bill

Just hours after sacking Jose Mourinho, Spurs have made a move to replace the former Chelsea manager.

The Lilywhites sacked Mourinho yesterday after his team struggled since the turn of the year and risks missing out on a top-four place again.

They had started this campaign well and they even topped the Premier League at some point.

However, the new year hasn’t been good for them and their 2-2 draw against Everton at the weekend proved to be the last straw for the Special One.

Spurs have made Ryan Mason their manager on an interim basis while they search for a new boss.

Several high-profile managers have been linked to the job even before Mourinho was sacked and it seems that a familiar face will be appointed.

Football Italia reports that the Lilywhites have contacted the representative of former Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri, Fali Ramadani about the job.

The Italian has been out of work since he was fired by Juventus last summer.

He helped them win the league title and reached the final of the Coppa Italia.

However, crashing out of the Champions League to Lyon was too much for the Old Lady and they relieved him of his duties.

He reached the final of the Carabao Cup with Chelsea and won the Europa League for them during his one-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

If Spurs do hire Sarri then that means Juve will no longer have to pay him his wages as per his contract.