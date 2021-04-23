pogba
Transfer News

Juventus may have found common ground with Manchester United over Pogba

April 23, 2021 - 7:00 pm

Juventus remains committed to bringing Paul Pogba back to Serie A in the summer.

The Frenchman left the Bianconeri for Manchester United in 2016 and he looks set to end his time with the English side.

He will have just one season left on his current deal in the summer and he is unlikely to sign a new deal with the red devils.

United have a dilemma on their hands as they have to decide if they want to cash in on him in the summer or allow him to leave them for nothing in 2022.

Juventus wants him as a member of their team next season and they will try to make that happen.

They may have found common ground with United after La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato says the English side is serious about bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to England.

This has been a tough campaign for Juventus and Ronaldo has come under serious criticism even though he has been playing his part very well.

The attacker has been scoring the goals, but it hasn’t been enough for the team and he might leave them in the summer.

If United is serious about their interest in the Portuguese superstar, both teams can simply swap players.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

ribery

Fiorentina banking on unbeaten Ribery luck against Juventus

April 23, 2021
agnelli

Report details the incredible betrayal Agnelli served Ceferin

April 23, 2021
Andrea Agnelli

“No thank you, too much chaos” one favourite rules out replacing Agnelli at Juventus

April 23, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.