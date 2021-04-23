Juventus may have found common ground with Manchester United over Pogba

Juventus remains committed to bringing Paul Pogba back to Serie A in the summer.

The Frenchman left the Bianconeri for Manchester United in 2016 and he looks set to end his time with the English side.

He will have just one season left on his current deal in the summer and he is unlikely to sign a new deal with the red devils.

United have a dilemma on their hands as they have to decide if they want to cash in on him in the summer or allow him to leave them for nothing in 2022.

Juventus wants him as a member of their team next season and they will try to make that happen.

They may have found common ground with United after La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato says the English side is serious about bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to England.

This has been a tough campaign for Juventus and Ronaldo has come under serious criticism even though he has been playing his part very well.

The attacker has been scoring the goals, but it hasn’t been enough for the team and he might leave them in the summer.

If United is serious about their interest in the Portuguese superstar, both teams can simply swap players.