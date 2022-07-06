Juventus may have found the right formula to bring back Morata

At the end of the season, Juventus fans bid farewell to Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala following the match against Lazio at the Allianz Stadium.

On the contrary, the supporters were unsure if they were ought to do the same for Alvaro Morata whose future was shrouded with mystery, and this remains the case until now.

The player’s two-year loan stint expired at the end of the season, and the management decided against exercising the right to buy option (set at 35 million euros).

Despite some indications suggesting the end of his second stint at the club (including a farewell video on the club’s social media accounts and granting his number 9 jersey to Dusan Vlahovic), the Bianconeri are still hoping to secure the Spaniard’s services ahead of next season.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Atletico Madrid would be willing to accept another loan bid worth 10 million euros, which is the exact sum paid in the last two seasons.

It was recently revealed that Morata had extended his contract with the Colchoneros until 2024 upon joining Juventus, which could pave the way for an additional season on loan.

Last season, the 29-year-old struggled for goals at the beginning of the season, before recreating himself as an outside forward following the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic.