Juventus may have gotten a breakthrough in their bid to land Morata permanently

Juventus may have gotten a breakthrough in their bid to keep Alvaro Morata in their squad after a new report claimed Atletico Madrid will accept Weston McKennie as a payment for the Spaniard.

The former Chelsea man has been at Juve on separate loan agreements in the last two seasons and his transfer can be made permanent for 35m euros.

Juve might struggle to pay that fee but they could achieve their aims by adding a player.

One player who they want to sell is McKennie and Tuttomercatoweb reports Atleti will accept the American as payment for Morata.

This would come as good news to the Bianconeri considering they would keep a wanted player and offload one that is struggling for space in their team without spending money.

Morata has always been a favourite of Max Allegri and despite the criticism he suffers sometimes, he remains one of the most important goalscorers at Juventus.

Now that Cristiano Ronaldo is gone, he could become a key player in keeping the Bianconeri competitive in Serie A and in Europe.

McKennie was in top form last season and remains an outstanding player. However, he looks like the wrong fit for the football Allegri is trying to play and would probably resurrect his career on the books of Atleti.