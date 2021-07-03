Juventus may have missed out on a bargain but there is more out there

Andre Silva has just joined RB Leipzig from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported 23 Million Euro fee (rising to 35 Million depending on bonuses), a fee that Juventus should personally have been looking into themselves.

Bargains are not easy to find, but spending such an amount on a 25 year-old who just scored a whopping 28 goals in 32 Bundesliga outings has to be deemed a steal.

Juventus may not need to win on progressive slots to fund their summer’s spending now, with the club recently announcing that we had secured a capital investment of 400 Million Euros, so we should be able to go into the current transfer market with intent, especially after we dropped so far out of the title race last term.

While Silva will not be coming to Turin, there are other bargains to be had.

Odsonne Edouard is one who has already been linked with our club in recent windows, and one who should be of interest to us. He also has a great goalscoring record for his current club, with 16 goals and five assists in the Scottish Premier League this term, despite clearly lacking interest in the opening months of the campaign after links to a number of top European clubs, while his previous campaign was even better. Edouard bagged himself 47 combined goals/assists in 47 appearances the year before, in a season which was cut short by Coronavirus.

Andrea Belotti could also be available for a cut-price fee with his Torino contract running out in under 12 months time. The Italian international has been a consistent performer for our city rivals, and you would expect his goal return to improve with better service. At 27 years-old, he should still have his best years ahead of him also, and I certainly believe he would take the step up in his stride.

Andre Onana is another with a dwindling contract, although he is currently banned until November for supposed doping, a ban which was initially until February before being reduced on appeal. The goalkeeper is highly rated, and at 25 still has plenty of scope for improvement. Wojciech Szczesny has been a loyal servant since initially joining as Gigi Buffon’s understudy, but I can’t help but believe we could potentially improve in that area.

While I struggle to imagine that either Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga or Paul Pogba would be available on the mega-cheap, they both also have just one year remaining on their deals, and any possible fee agreed for those two could prove to be a bargain due to their high ceilings of potential and ability, but how much the Old Lady would be willing to invest in such acquisition remains to be seen.

Am I alone in believing all of the above could play important roles for us moving forwards?

