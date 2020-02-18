Juventus May Return to Australia in 2020 as Soccer’s Global Expansion Continues

Juventus last visited Australia four years ago when they took part in the 2016 International Champions Cup in Melbourne. And they last appeared in Sydney back in 2014. But Aussie fans of the Bianconeri might not have wait much longer to see their heroes in action.

There have been rumours of matches being hosted in both Sydney and Perth but nothing has been officially confirmed. One of the proposed opponents is A-League new boys Macarthur FC, while Perth Glory representatives have also had talks. There have even been suggestions that Juventus and other European clubs could invest in an Australian team in the near future.

Italian connections

Italian football has plenty of connections with Australia thanks to the large Italian community in the country. Juventus have an academy Down Under and have been linked with partnership deals with A-League clubs. A handful of Australian internationals including John Aloisi, Mark Bresciano and Vincenzo Grella have played in Italy and former Juventus star Alessandro del Piero spent two seasons at Sydney FC between 2012 and 2014. More recently, former Italy international Alessandro Diamanti signed a short-term deal for Western United. He is best remembered for scoring the crucial penalty in a shootout against England in the Euro 2012 quarter-finals.

The rumours of a tour will cause great excitement to Australian Juventus fans eager for a chance to see their team in action. But they shouldn’t bet on it happening just yet. As with all negotiations, it’s not done until it’s done.

European soccer’s global appeal

The proposed deal is another example of how soccer has become a global phenomenon that has penetrated every area of modern culture and media. European teams can pack out stadiums almost anywhere on the planet. Shirts and merchandise of the biggest teams are worn by fans in every town and village on every continent – no matter how remote.

Fans eager for a glimpse of Ronaldo

Reports suggest that if the game in Sydney takes place it could be accompanied by a ‘legends’ match. It is also expected that any deal would require the presence by Cristiano Ronaldo, providing he is fit. The five-time world player of the year is one of the biggest names on the planet and his presence would ensure that every ticket would be sold.

Juventus attracted 56,000 to the Olympic Park the last time they played in Sydney but have won five more Serie A titles since then. They have also undergone a global rebranding process and signed Ronaldo along with a host of other top stars. There is no doubt, demand would be even higher this time around.

However, Perth are hoping that the success of their previous friendlies against Manchester United and Chelsea will entice the Italians to the South West Coast. It remains to be seen if, when and where Juventus will head on their 2020 summer tour.