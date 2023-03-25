Earlier this month, Juventus have confirmed the permanent signing of Moise Kean. The striker developed within the club’s youth ranks before signing for Everton following his breakthrough in 2019.

The 23-year-old had been on loan in Turin since August 2021, but the Bianconeri had an obligation to buy him outright.

Naturally, Juventus would be open to parting ways with the inconsistent forward next summer. However, a report explains why this scenario remains easier said than done.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the club would have to find a suitor who’s willing to match the same figures.

Juventus had spent 28 million euros on the player’s redemption, in addition to the 7 million previously paid as loan fees.

So unless the Bianconeri were to receive an offer of 35 million or so, Kean’s departure remains unlikely, as it could consist a loss from a financial standpoint.

Moreover, the source notes that Max Allegri remains a believer in the Italian striker’s abilities, so he wouldn’t mind maintaining his services for another campaign.

This season, the former Paris Saint-Germain attacker has contributed with five goals in 23 Serie A appearances. He has one strike to his name in the Champions League and the Coppa Italia. His campaign highlight remains the brace against Lazio last November.