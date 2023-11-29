Juventus is among several clubs eyeing Valencia talent Javi Guerra as he rapidly ascends in Spanish football.

Guerra, at just 20, has emerged as one of the top young players in La Liga, representing the latest in a series of talents nurtured by Valencia.

Like many other clubs, Juventus has taken notice and included him in their shopping list for the upcoming summer transfer window.

The midfielder is gradually establishing himself as a key player for Los Che, hinting that he could be one of Spain’s premier players in the upcoming seasons.

However, Juventus faces stiff competition from Premier League clubs for his signature, and their prospects of securing him seem uncertain.

According to a report on Calciomercato, the Black and Whites are struggling to meet Valencia’s asking price. The La Liga side is seeking 30 million euros for his transfer, a sum that Juventus finds too steep an investment for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Guerra is a fine talent and will likely become a global superstar in the coming seasons.

But he is too expensive at 30m euros and we cannot spend that much on an inexperienced player.